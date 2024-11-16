Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 281,000 shares, an increase of 58.2% from the October 15th total of 177,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,312,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Stock Up 0.5 %

Compagnie Financière Richemont Cuts Dividend

Shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont stock opened at $13.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.1454 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

