Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Short Interest Update

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 233,500 shares, a growth of 50.8% from the October 15th total of 154,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CODYY traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.14. 132,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,025. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $19.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.25.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for the construction and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.