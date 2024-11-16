Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Sells 4,997 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lowered its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,997 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in NU were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NU. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 13.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 210,103,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,912,000 after purchasing an additional 24,140,416 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of NU by 15.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 202,618,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,237,000 after purchasing an additional 27,420,994 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NU by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 25,004,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,308,000 after buying an additional 204,305 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of NU by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 19,976,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of NU by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,927,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,124 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NU shares. UBS Group lowered NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Itau BBA Securities cut NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.21.

Shares of NYSE NU traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.06. 49,946,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,329,061. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $16.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. NU had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 29.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

