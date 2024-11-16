Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Has $5.64 Million Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of ASML stock traded down $34.33 on Friday, reaching $658.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,063,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,591. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $259.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $756.70 and a 200-day moving average of $881.59. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $654.77 and a 12 month high of $1,110.09.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.56. ASML had a return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th were given a $1.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $970.60.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

