Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,835 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMA. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Comerica by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 19.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 22.4% during the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Comerica by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of CMA stock opened at $68.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $42.55 and a 12 month high of $71.63.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. Comerica had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.00%.

Comerica declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Comerica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Allysun C. Fleming sold 1,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $95,811.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,885.90. This represents a 13.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $146,362.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,104.10. This trade represents a 8.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,001 shares of company stock worth $1,123,650. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Stories

