Coastline Trust Co Sells 24,577 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Coastline Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,577 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.8% of Coastline Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lummis Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $49.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.67. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $44.81 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

