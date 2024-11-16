Coastline Trust Co Raises Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Coastline Trust Co raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in PepsiCo by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,547,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,400,000 after acquiring an additional 905,468 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,147,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,632,000 after acquiring an additional 700,092 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,403,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,089,000 after acquiring an additional 561,465 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,130,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,030,000 after purchasing an additional 57,322 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in PepsiCo by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,876,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,036,000 after purchasing an additional 492,888 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.92.

PEP stock opened at $158.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $217.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.03 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

