Coastline Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,602 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 1.0% of Coastline Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New World Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Netflix by 0.9% during the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Cedrus LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 2.9% in the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $823.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $352.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $735.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $679.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $445.73 and a 52-week high of $841.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Netflix from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $748.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.19, for a total transaction of $517,722.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 13,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $9,653,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $22,127,000. This represents a 30.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,084 shares of company stock worth $146,747,101 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.