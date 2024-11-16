Coastline Trust Co Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Coastline Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 27.6% in the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 27,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Home Depot by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,542,000 after purchasing an additional 132,967 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 121.0% in the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 269,368 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $92,727,000 after purchasing an additional 147,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 225.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 32,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,257,000 after buying an additional 22,668 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total value of $9,030,368.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,399.64. This trade represents a 51.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.6 %

HD opened at $408.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $302.34 and a twelve month high of $421.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.34.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.00.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

