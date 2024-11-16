Coastline Trust Co Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Coastline Trust Co raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 128.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,425.0% during the second quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APD opened at $317.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $305.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.66. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $332.42. The company has a market capitalization of $70.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $308.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.76.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

