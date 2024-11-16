CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CCNE) Senior Executive Vice President, Richard L. Greslick, Jr., has announced his resignation from all positions he holds with the company, effective November 22, 2024. Mr. Greslick’s decision to step down was conv

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read CNB Financial’s 8K filing here.
CNB Financial Company Profile
CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.
