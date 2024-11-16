Clene Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Corporate Presentation

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) disclosed its financial results for the third quarter of 2024, ending September 30, 2024. The company issued a press release on November 13, 2024, detailing its performance and key operational highlights for the quarter. The press release unveiled essential insights about the company’s financial standing and recent achievements.

As per the Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Clene Inc. shared its press release as Exhibit 99.1. This report highlighted the details of the third quarter of 2024, shedding light on the company’s financial outcomes and notable milestones during the specified period. The information presented in this release, including Exhibit 99.1, is not considered “filed” under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is not integrated by reference into any future filings by the company under the Exchange Act or the Securities Act unless explicitly mentioned.

Moreover, in concurrence with the disclosure of its financial outcomes, Clene Inc. also updated its corporate presentation on November 13, 2024. The revised corporate presentation, referred to as the “Corporate Presentation,” is accessible on the company’s website at invest.clene.com. The Corporate Presentation, furnished as Exhibit 99.2 in the Current Report on Form 8-K, provides investors and stakeholders with an overview of the company’s recent operational developments and financial status. Clene Inc. has stated its intention to use its website for the dissemination of any future updates to the Corporate Presentation and might not issue a new Current Report on Form 8-K to inform investors of these updates.

The details outlined in this disclosure, including Exhibit 99.2, are not classified as “filed” under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are not subject to the liabilities of that section. Similarly, this information is not considered integrated by reference into any forthcoming filings made by Clene Inc. under the Exchange Act or the Securities Act, unless explicitly stated in the future.

Clene Inc., a Delaware-based company listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols CLNN and CLNNW, continues to provide transparent insights into its financial performance and strategic advancements, aiming to keep investors well-informed about its progress and future plans.

The Form 8-K filing also includes details of the company’s respective exhibits, highlighting a Press Release dated November 13, 2024 (Exhibit 99.1) and the Corporate Presentation (Exhibit 99.2), along with additional required information.

In conclusion, Clene Inc. is dedicated to upholding transparency and accountability to its shareholders and the investment community, as evidenced by its prompt disclosures of financial information and operational updates through the Form 8-K filing.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

