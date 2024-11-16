Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND) Short Interest Up 45.6% in October

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 316,600 shares, an increase of 45.6% from the October 15th total of 217,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 377,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 10.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clearmind Medicine stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,948 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned approximately 7.60% of Clearmind Medicine worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Clearmind Medicine Stock Performance
Clearmind Medicine stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $1.34. 284,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,733. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Clearmind Medicine has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $6.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.36.
Clearmind Medicine Company Profile
Clearmind Medicine Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, develops novel psychedelic medicines to treat under-served health problems in Canada and internationally. It develops treatments for alcohol use disorders, mental health disorder, binge drinking, obesity and metabolic disorder, and eating disorders, as well as depression, binge eating, psychotherapy, and other addiction and binge behaviors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Clearmind Medicine
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for Clearmind Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearmind Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.