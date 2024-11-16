Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.81

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 15th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.81 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%.

Cincinnati Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 64 consecutive years. Cincinnati Financial has a payout ratio of 44.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cincinnati Financial to earn $7.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.1%.

CINF opened at $151.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.14. Cincinnati Financial has a 1 year low of $99.61 and a 1 year high of $152.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.04). Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CINF shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.57.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

