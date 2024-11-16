CIBC Issues Positive Forecast for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Stock Price

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Free Report) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.60 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.94.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR
Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Stock Performance
About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.