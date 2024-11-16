CIBC Issues Positive Forecast for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Stock Price

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Free Report) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.60 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.94.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Stock Performance

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

TSE APR.UN traded down C$0.17 on Friday, hitting C$12.15. 22,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,208. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.97. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12 month low of C$9.69 and a 12 month high of C$12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$595.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.62, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

