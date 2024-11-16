CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 17,945 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,945 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Keysight Technologies worth $20,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,128,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $564,626,000 after acquiring an additional 151,446 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,434,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 172.6% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after buying an additional 26,577 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 80,629 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,814,000 after buying an additional 17,962 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $254,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,960. This represents a 3.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS opened at $149.37 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.72 and a 12-month high of $166.28. The company has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.92.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KEYS. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays raised Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.