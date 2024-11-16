Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12,365.58 and traded as low as $11,200.00. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli shares last traded at $11,200.00, with a volume of 14 shares trading hands.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12,365.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $12,214.94.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Company Profile

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman’s, Caffarel, Hofbauer, Küfferle, and Pangburn’s brands. It serves customers through a network of independent distributors, as well as through own shops.

