Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Stock Unloaded Rep. Greg Landsman

Representative Greg Landsman (D-Ohio) recently sold shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG). In a filing disclosed on November 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Cheniere Energy stock on October 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “SARAH LANDSMAN TRADITIONAL IRA” account.

Representative Greg Landsman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 10/15/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) on 10/15/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) on 10/15/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) on 10/15/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) on 10/15/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) on 10/15/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) on 10/15/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) on 10/15/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 10/15/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) on 9/10/2024.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG stock opened at $212.30 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.31 and a 52-week high of $217.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.06. The company has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Cheniere Energy Cuts Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $2.06. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,438,428 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $978,047,000 after buying an additional 167,575 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 8.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,270,853 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $921,503,000 after purchasing an additional 413,744 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 195.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,200,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $755,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,920 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 91.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,747,370 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $673,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 9.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,242,899 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $566,956,000 after purchasing an additional 273,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.44.

About Representative Landsman

Greg Landsman (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Landsman is also a member of the Cincinnati City Council in Ohio. He assumed office on January 2, 2018. His current term ends on January 1, 2024. Landsman (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Greg Landsman was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, and lives in Mt. Washington, Ohio. Landsman earned a B.A. in economics and political science from Ohio University and an M.A. in theological studies, religion, and public policy from Harvard University in 2004. His career experience includes working as the executive director of The Strive Partnership with the KnowledgeWorks Foundation and the director of the Ohio Governor’s Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

