Chardan Capital Cuts Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Price Target to $15.00

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) had its price target cut by Chardan Capital from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Prime Medicine to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prime Medicine has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,801,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,534 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,330,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 895,610 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,250,000. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,074,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,520,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,070,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 620,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.
Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.
