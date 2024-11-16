CGI (NYSE:GIB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GIB. Cibc World Mkts raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. CIBC raised CGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CGI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

CGI stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.39. 178,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,070. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.87. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. CGI has a 1-year low of $96.92 and a 1-year high of $118.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 288.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the third quarter worth $218,000. 66.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

