Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Trims Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd decreased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 59.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. ASML accounts for about 0.5% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in ASML were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock opened at $658.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $654.77 and a 12 month high of $1,110.09. The stock has a market cap of $259.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $756.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $881.59.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.56. ASML had a return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were given a dividend of $1.407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $970.60.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

