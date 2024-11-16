Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Makes New Investment in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 46,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000. JD.com makes up approximately 1.8% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the second quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 812.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 295.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD opened at $35.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The firm has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.52.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $8.57. The firm had revenue of $291.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.01 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.36.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

