CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,920,000 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the October 15th total of 6,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CEMEX from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on CEMEX from $10.00 to $8.90 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com downgraded CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.82.
Read Our Latest Report on CEMEX
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEMEX
CEMEX Trading Up 2.6 %
CEMEX stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.47. 9,724,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,836,311. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.44. CEMEX has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.49.
CEMEX Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.
CEMEX Company Profile
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CEMEX
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.