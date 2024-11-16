CEL-SCI Corporation Appoints New Chief Financial and Operations Officer

On November 13, 2024, CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) announced in a recent 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that Patricia B. Prichep, the current Senior Vice President of Operations, has taken on the role of Chief Financial and Operations Officer of the company effective the same date.

The details regarding Ms. Prichep’s new position can be accessed through CEL-SCI’s Proxy Statement concerning its 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, available for review on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website.

Geert R. Kersten, the Chief Executive Officer of CEL-SCI Corporation, signed off on the filing on behalf of the company on November 15, 2024.

This change in leadership within CEL-SCI demonstrates a strategic move towards consolidating responsibilities and strengthening operational functions within the company. For more information and updates, investors and stakeholders are encouraged to follow the company’s future announcements and disclosures as part of its commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance.

