CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target Raised to C$93.00 at BMO Capital Markets

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CCL.B. Scotiabank raised their target price on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. CIBC raised their target price on CCL Industries from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CCL Industries from C$92.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lowered their target price on CCL Industries from C$98.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$86.78.

Shares of CCL.B traded down C$1.63 on Friday, reaching C$77.12. The stock had a trading volume of 312,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,348. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$81.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$75.49. CCL Industries has a 12-month low of C$55.34 and a 12-month high of C$84.70.

In other CCL Industries news, Director Derek Cumming sold 10,000 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.41, for a total value of C$814,100.00. Also, insider CCL Industries Inc. bought 1,609 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$80.70 per share, with a total value of C$129,847.27. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,381 shares of company stock valued at $7,956,236. Corporate insiders own 11.22% of the company’s stock.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

