CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Insider Mary Jo Prigge Sells 2,489 Shares

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 2,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $29,868.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,216. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CCCS opened at $11.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average is $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 588.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.63. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $238.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America began coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CCCS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 15,904,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,704,000 after buying an additional 3,809,200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 103.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 774,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,260,000 after acquiring an additional 392,966 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 475,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 200.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 203,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 135,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,941,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

(Get Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.