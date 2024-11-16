Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 238,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,708 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Cboe Global Markets worth $48,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 35,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after buying an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,359,000. Burney Co. raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 305.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 94,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,338,000 after purchasing an additional 71,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of CBOE opened at $200.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.04 and its 200-day moving average is $192.92.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $209.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $239.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CBOE

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total value of $346,021.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,690.52. This trade represents a 15.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total value of $1,229,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,855 shares in the company, valued at $8,165,890.95. This trade represents a 13.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,160 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.