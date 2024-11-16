CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Sidoti raised CBIZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CBZ

CBIZ Stock Down 1.8 %

CBZ stock opened at $76.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 0.91. CBIZ has a 52 week low of $56.64 and a 52 week high of $86.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $438.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.16 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CBIZ will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBIZ

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 2,980.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in CBIZ by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in CBIZ by 55.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 6,335.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

About CBIZ

(Get Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.