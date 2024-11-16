CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

PRTS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $0.90 to $0.80 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on CarParts.com from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

CarParts.com Stock Performance

PRTS opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.62. CarParts.com has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $3.65. The company has a market cap of $57.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.06.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 29.57% and a negative net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $144.75 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarParts.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CarParts.com in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 41.2% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 68,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 20,037 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CarParts.com during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC bought a new position in CarParts.com during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories.

