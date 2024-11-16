Carnarvon Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:CVONF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Carnarvon Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:CVONF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 63.0% from the October 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Carnarvon Energy Price Performance
Shares of CVONF remained flat at C$0.10 during trading hours on Friday. Carnarvon Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.09 and a 1 year high of C$0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.12.
About Carnarvon Energy
