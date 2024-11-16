Carnarvon Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:CVONF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Carnarvon Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:CVONF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 63.0% from the October 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Carnarvon Energy Price Performance

Shares of CVONF remained flat at C$0.10 during trading hours on Friday. Carnarvon Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.09 and a 1 year high of C$0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.12.

About Carnarvon Energy

Carnarvon Energy Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Australia. It is also involved in the renewable fuels business. The company owns various interests in the Dorado, Pavo, Roc, Phoenix, and Phoenix South project located in the Bedout Sub-basin permits of Western Australia.

