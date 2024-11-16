Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.55 and last traded at $18.55, with a volume of 1213997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on CPRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Capri from $57.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Capri from $57.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Capri Trading Up 2.3 %

Institutional Trading of Capri

The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capri by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Capri by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Capri by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

