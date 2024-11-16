Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Shares Acquired by KPP Advisory Services LLC

KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,235 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF makes up 2.3% of KPP Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. KPP Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $9,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CGDV stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $35.97. 3,185,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,146. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $37.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.60.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.