Canaccord Genuity Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL) Stock

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of CeriBell in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CeriBell in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CeriBell in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on CeriBell in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on CeriBell in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CeriBell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Shares of CBLL opened at $26.53 on Wednesday. CeriBell has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $29.53.

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CeriBell will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CeriBell



We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. We have developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting.

