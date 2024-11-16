Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company.

CALM traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $90.43. The company had a trading volume of 407,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,156. Cal-Maine Foods has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $95.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.42 and a 200-day moving average of $70.65.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.30). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $785.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert L. Holladay, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $106,395.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,361.22. This represents a 8.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 48.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,749,000 after acquiring an additional 33,731 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,348,000 after buying an additional 23,526 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

