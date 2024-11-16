Bunge Global SA (BG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 on December 2nd

Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

Bunge Global has a payout ratio of 22.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bunge Global to earn $9.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

Bunge Global Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $90.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.00 and its 200 day moving average is $100.34. Bunge Global has a 52 week low of $82.18 and a 52 week high of $114.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup cut Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

