Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Short Interest Down 45.8% in October

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 45.8% from the October 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ BPYPN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,308. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.18. Brookfield Property Partners has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $15.49.

Brookfield Property Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3594 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world’s premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world’s major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

