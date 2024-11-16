Brookfield Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BN)

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 15th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

Brookfield has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.4% per year over the last three years. Brookfield has a dividend payout ratio of 8.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Brookfield to earn $4.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.5%.

BN stock opened at $56.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.83 and a beta of 1.53. Brookfield has a 12-month low of $33.61 and a 12-month high of $60.20.

BN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

