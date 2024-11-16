Brokers Set Expectations for ZVRA Q4 Earnings

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zevra Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 12th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Zevra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.63) per share.

Get Zevra Therapeutics alerts:

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Zevra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.63% and a negative return on equity of 177.96%. The business had revenue of $4.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

ZVRA has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 11th. William Blair upgraded Zevra Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Guggenheim started coverage on Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Zevra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zevra Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZVRA

Zevra Therapeutics Trading Down 4.5 %

ZVRA opened at $8.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.49. Zevra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.21. The company has a market cap of $453.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zevra Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZVRA. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 14.1% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 594.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zevra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.