Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Holdings Increased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 384.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at $32,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BR. StockNews.com downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $246.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $34,020.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 67,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,126,070. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maura A. Markus sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.02, for a total transaction of $880,837.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,308,431.76. The trade was a 12.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,696 shares of company stock worth $24,782,982. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR opened at $227.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $180.31 and a one year high of $230.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.02.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 60.90%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

