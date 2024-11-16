Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Broadcom by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $922,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,355,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $4,240,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,754,425.60. This trade represents a 3.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $3,591,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,460 shares in the company, valued at $70,744,366. This represents a 4.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $164.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $769.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.29 and a 200-day moving average of $159.14. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.31 and a 52 week high of $186.42.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 184.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.79.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

