British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,836,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,009,000 after acquiring an additional 13,643 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 29.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,667,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,501,000 after purchasing an additional 614,634 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in British American Tobacco by 1.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,279,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,513,000 after purchasing an additional 43,006 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 779,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,109,000 after buying an additional 57,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 487,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,887,000 after buying an additional 97,556 shares during the period. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $39.54.

BTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

