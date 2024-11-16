BrightView (NYSE:BV) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.25, but opened at $16.74. BrightView shares last traded at $17.18, with a volume of 121,145 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BV has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair upgraded shares of BrightView from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on BrightView from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on BrightView from $11.30 to $12.90 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on BrightView in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of BrightView from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.41.

BrightView Stock Down 1.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightView

The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.32 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average is $14.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BV. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of BrightView by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 64,035 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BrightView in the third quarter worth about $302,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in BrightView in the third quarter worth about $184,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BrightView by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,211,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,075,000 after purchasing an additional 177,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BrightView in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $957,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

