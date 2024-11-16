Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decline of 44.0% from the October 15th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of BHFAP traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.55. 10,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,236. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.85. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $25.51.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
