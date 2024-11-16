Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the October 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BHFAN stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,869. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $21.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.62.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

