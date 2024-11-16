Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,500 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the October 15th total of 86,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRAG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bragg Gaming Group by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bragg Gaming Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Bragg Gaming Group Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:BRAG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.08. 241,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,602. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.32. Bragg Gaming Group has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $77.02 million, a P/E ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides business to business online gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides player account management platform, a multi-channel and cross-product that enables operators to manage the entire product suite using one shared account and one wallet for casino, lottery, sportsbook, and other operations; and Fuze, a single integrated platform that delivers third party gaming content.

