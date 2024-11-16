BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) VP Sells $197,334.00 in Stock

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $197,334.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,096.80. This represents a 13.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:BWA opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.97. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.20.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. BorgWarner had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 11.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWA. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter worth $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWA has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

