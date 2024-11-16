BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Short Interest Down 15.9% in October

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the October 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Stock Performance
EGF remained flat at $10.10 on Friday. 63 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,176. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $11.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.65.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund
About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.