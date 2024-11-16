BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Short Interest Down 15.9% in October

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the October 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Stock Performance

EGF remained flat at $10.10 on Friday. 63 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,176. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $11.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.65.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGF. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 118,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 42.3% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 7,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

