BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.920-1.920 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

BK Technologies Price Performance

BKTI stock opened at $31.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.18 million, a PE ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 1.18. BK Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $33.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joshua Horowitz acquired 3,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $66,133.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,400. The trade was a 3.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BK Technologies Company Profile

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) that are hand-held (portable) or installed in vehicles (mobile).

