BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Melius Research began coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.94.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $87.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.84. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $63.08 and a fifty-two week high of $92.37. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.24.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $873,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,395,884.80. This represents a 2.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $83,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,710.62. The trade was a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,390 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Wholesale Club

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 375.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth $45,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

