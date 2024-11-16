Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the October 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bitcoin Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTGGF remained flat at $63.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.52. Bitcoin Group has a 1-year low of $63.22 and a 1-year high of $63.22.

About Bitcoin Group

Bitcoin Group SE, an investment holding company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.

