Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the October 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Bitcoin Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BTGGF remained flat at $63.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.52. Bitcoin Group has a 1-year low of $63.22 and a 1-year high of $63.22.
About Bitcoin Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bitcoin Group
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.